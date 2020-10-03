1/1
Joseph M. Bobal
Joseph M. Bobal, 92, of Allentown, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. His wife of 62 years, Dorothea L. (Pyndus) Bobal died in 2015. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Michael and Susan (Matlock) Bobal. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown, and was a Naval Veteran serving on the U.S.S. Missouri during the Korean War where he was in the Battle of Inchon. Joe had a long career at Lucent Technologies, formerly Western Electric. He loved seeing his favorite waitresses for breakfast at the Brass Rail in Allentown and at the Trivet Restaurant in Emmaus. Joe was an avid golfer who was able to record the elusive hole-in-one during one of his outings. He will be missed by all who knew him including his buddy, Morris the cat.

Survivors: Son, David F. Bobal; Daughter, Diane S. Bobal and her partner, Bill Wright; and Sister, Georgianne Chase. He was preceded in death by Sisters, Virginia Hartman, Dolores Wachs, Kathryn Kuzma and Dorothy Toth.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Social distancing must be observed and masks worn.

Contributions: May be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
OCT
7
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
October 2, 2020
David Bobal
October 2, 2020
Dad, you were everything a son could hope for and wherever you are know that you were loved.
Your son, Dave.
Dave Bobal
Son
