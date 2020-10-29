Joseph M. Gabryluk, Sr., 94, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph and his wife, Catherine (Reszetar), celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in June. Born April 18, 1926 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Joseph Leon and Johanna (Czyryk) Gabryluk. Joe graduated from Northampton High School in 1944. He was a conductor and union representative for the Northampton & Bath Railroad for 30 years before retiring. Joe honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4714, Northampton, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 454, Northampton. Joe was a member of the former St. Michael's Church until it closed. He then joined St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Joe enjoyed attending all family functions, playing horseshoes, and scratching lottery tickets. He loved his sweets and candies. Joe was well known in town and could often be seen during his daily routine travels to Newhard's Pharmacy, Miller's Diner and then Turkey Hill. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his sons, Ronald and wife, Ann Marie, Stephen and wife, Karen, Gregory and wife, Patrice; daughter, Kathleen Davis, wife of Kim; daughters-in-law, Sandra Gabryluk and Jamie Gabryluk; Grandchildren, Joseph Gabryluk III, Nicole Heffelfinger, Amanda Gabryluk, Tara Martino, Leah Gabryluk, Melissa Davis, Kyle Davis, Julie Giordano, Ashley Davis-Schneck, Lauren Gabryluk, Melissa Santos; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He was predeceased by sons Joseph Jr in 2001 and Michael in 2016; brothers Bernard, Stanley, Edward and John; sisters Mary, Caroline and Helen. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31st at 12:00 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Michelle's Helping Hands 405 Diamond Street Slatington, PA 18080 or to the church in loving memory of Joseph.