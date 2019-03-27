Joseph M. "Pepe" Gutierrez, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Joseph Gutierrez and the late Florentina (Garcia) Gutierrez. He was the beloved husband of Martha (Trinkle) Guiterrez; they were married for 27 years. Joe was a devoted husband and doting father who loved spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for sports and was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Phillies and Liberty High School Athletics. He was a parishioner of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Bethlehem.He will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness and compassion. He is survived by his father, Joseph; wife, Martha; daughters, Olivia and Nina; brothers, Richard and Mark; sister, Melissa Gutierrez; uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Bentley. He was predeceased by his sister, Renee Altimare.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill with burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ursula Catholic Church or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary