1/1
JOSEPH M. WEAVER Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Weaver, Sr., 90, of Hellertown, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Margaret A. (Coulter) Weaver. Joe was born in Bethlehem on July 30, 1930 to the late William G.C and Kathryn (Hader) Weaver. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Joseph worked as an Electrician at Bethlehem Steel. He attended Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS In addition to his wife of 69 years; children: Joseph M. Weaver, Jr. of Lower Saucon Twp. and Bonnie Stohl (Daniel) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Matthew Stohl (Shantille), Kelly Nolf (Chris) and Christine Walls (Chris); great grandchildren: Meredith, Evan, Jacqueline, Alaina and Emma. He is predeceased by siblings: William, Clair Frederick, Frank, Rosselle Bormann, Genevieve Martin, George and Larry.

SERVICE Services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will take place at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, 17011 and/or The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, 18042.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
Joe-Bonnie and family-we are sorry abut your loss-Katie and Tony Kmetz
July 31, 2020
Peggy, Joe Jr. and Bonnie/family
So sorry for the loss of your husband/father. You are in our thoughts and prayers. My all your memories offer you comfort.
Your Neighbors,
Melissa, Scott and Trevor
M. Blackwood
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved