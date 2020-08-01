Joseph M. Weaver, Sr., 90, of Hellertown, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Margaret A. (Coulter) Weaver. Joe was born in Bethlehem on July 30, 1930 to the late William G.C and Kathryn (Hader) Weaver. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Joseph worked as an Electrician at Bethlehem Steel. He attended Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS In addition to his wife of 69 years; children: Joseph M. Weaver, Jr. of Lower Saucon Twp. and Bonnie Stohl (Daniel) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Matthew Stohl (Shantille), Kelly Nolf (Chris) and Christine Walls (Chris); great grandchildren: Meredith, Evan, Jacqueline, Alaina and Emma. He is predeceased by siblings: William, Clair Frederick, Frank, Rosselle Bormann, Genevieve Martin, George and Larry.
SERVICE Services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will take place at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors
, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, 17011 and/or The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, 18042.