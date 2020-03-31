|
|
Joseph Michael Grello, Jr., 80, of Allentown, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem, son of the late Joseph Michael Grello, Sr. and Margaret (Pipok) Grello.
Joseph was a 1958 graduate of Liberty High School. Upon graduation, he proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel for 33 years. Joseph enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycles and collecting Hess trucks.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Joseph Grello, Donna Grello, Patricia Amador, Rhonda Silfies, Scott Grello, Chris Grello, and Vincent Grello; his grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Robert Grello; and sister, Josephine Grello. Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine and grandson, Tony.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Patricia Amador. Condolences may be made offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020