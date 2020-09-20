Joseph Mingora, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Petrik) Mingora. Joseph was a graduate of Bethlehem Vocational Technical School. He worked as a millwright for the Bethlehem Steel for most of his young life. Early retirement enabled him to be a devoted volunteer for over 30 years at St. Luke's Hospital. He was truly devout and a lifelong member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish. Throughout his life, he joyfully helped his family, neighbors and friends fix anything they needed. In the words of his grandchildren: "Pop, you were the ultimate tinkerer, mechanic, polka dancer, tree hugger, listener, teacher and best buddy. Pop, you always had faith in us, a never-give-up attitude and a smile on your face. I'll forever remember you laughing with our dogs as you made your laps around the yard on your walks – the joy it brought you and all of us. Pop, thank you for teaching me kindness, for teaching me to always care for others, teaching me to be humble, teaching me to be hardworking, and the joy we shared at family meals, when we all ended our family prayer with, "a little bit of this and a little bit of that". Poppa Joe, is heaven's newest blessing. I know you're looking over us all, we love you, Pop – Until we meet again."
SURVIVORS: He will lovingly be remembered by his longtime sweetheart Darlene Merkel; daughters Lisa Lewis and her husband Gerard of Nazareth, Judy Murphy and her husband Tom of Bethlehem, Laurie West of Nazareth and Jennifer Russoli Wills and her husband Christopher of Easton; grandchildren Christopher and wife Lindsay, Corey, Ryan and fiancé Chrissy, Kaylyn and husband Cisco, Shaun, Thomas, Allison, Megan, Alton, Sage and Joe and his loving great granddaughter Mila. He was preceded in death by his brothers John, Edward and Francis Mingora and sisters, Mary Gaydos and Philomena "Phyl" Sukitch.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 A.M. until time of the Mass in church. For all who wish to attend, masks shall be worn and families shall gather in every other pew. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Joseph's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, please mail contributions to South Mountain Park, 1515 Mountain Drive North, Bethlehem, PA 18015.