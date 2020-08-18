Joseph Muoio, Jr., 89, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Judith Damaska Muoio. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary June 25th. Joseph was born August 9, 1931 in Beaver Falls, PA. He was the son of the late Joseph Muoio, Sr., and Isabel (Berato) Muoio. Joseph was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School Class of 1949 and the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Class of 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War and worked as a Pharmacist at the Walter Reed Hospital. In 1955 he began his career as a Pharmacist for Rays Pharmacy in Beaver Falls, in 1967 for White Cross/Revco, in 1974 he moved to Allentown to become the District Manager for CVS before retiring in 1988. Joseph was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield and for many years served as an usher. He loved to golf for many years before being diagnosed with Parkinson's. He enjoyed watching golf on T.V., reading, using his iPad that he was given as a gift, growing his fig tree which originated from Italy and his visits from his fellow Pharmacist Jim Kacer. Joseph was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Since Parkinson's kept him from being really active, he loved calling his friends in Beaver Falls and some of his Army buddies around the country. He treasured spending time in Ocean City, MD with his family but his favorite pastime while in good health was the joy of his beautiful granddaughters. Joseph's family wants to thank the staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital Surgery Team and Surgical ICU, the wonderful doctors and nursing staff who took care of their husband and father. A special thanks to the wonderful VA of Allentown who met all his needs. Most especially, John Barone, his nurses Pat and Maribele, his Fox Therapists Jackie and Katie who worked so hard to enhance his speech and walking.
Survivors: He leaves behind his loving wife, two very special loving daughters Joelle Muoio, Jackie Weigel and a very special son-in-law, Dr. Shawn Weigel who he loved so much; granddaughters, Rachel Schnellbach and her husband Trey Hayes, Gabriella, Isabella and Gianna Weigel and one special great-grandson Arjan Hayes; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Kathy Damaska; niece, Simona Muoio from Italy and her husband David and son Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Michael and Jodi Cirelli, Mark and Dana Cirelli, Kevin Cirelli, David and Piper Muoio, Matthew and Sarah Muoio and Nathan Muoio, Lance Damaska, Aaron and Dovie Damaska, Kristian and Amy Damaska, Dirk and Lisa Damaska, nieces, Jill Damaska, and Joy and Bill Weaver; special cousins Sandy and her husband Arthur Alder, Genevieve Barto and Barbara Decker. The big love of his life was his little Shih Tzu Ginger who he dearly loved.
Services: A Mass of Christian will be held Friday, August 21st at 10:30 A.M. in the St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Call 7:00 – 8:30 P.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road and 10:00 – 10:30 A.M. Friday in the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Parkinson's Support Group c/o St. Luke's Hospital 801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015.