Joseph P. Carraghan, 84 of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Kathleen M. (Jennings) and John P. Carraghan. He was the loving husband of Elaine E. (Barnak) Carraghan.
Joe worked as a mechanic for Durkee Foods. He enjoyed fishing, going to casinos and eating ice cream. He had a great sense of humor and loved to see the people around him happy. Joe was a dedicated family man who took care of his family and cherished his time with them.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Elaine E. Carraghan; children, Colleen Knauss and her husband, Bruce, Joseph M. Carraghan and his wife, Patricia, Michael T. Carraghan and Beth-Ann Carraghan and grandchildren, Andrew and Eric Knauss, Bryan and Matthew Carraghan and Carissa MaDouse. Joe was preceded in death by his brother, John P. Carraghan, Jr. and sisters, Patricia Carraghan and Kathleen Barbour.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
161 N. Clark, suite 3550 Chicago, IL 60601
