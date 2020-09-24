1/1
Joseph P. Carraghan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Carraghan, 84 of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Kathleen M. (Jennings) and John P. Carraghan. He was the loving husband of Elaine E. (Barnak) Carraghan.

Joe worked as a mechanic for Durkee Foods. He enjoyed fishing, going to casinos and eating ice cream. He had a great sense of humor and loved to see the people around him happy. Joe was a dedicated family man who took care of his family and cherished his time with them.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Elaine E. Carraghan; children, Colleen Knauss and her husband, Bruce, Joseph M. Carraghan and his wife, Patricia, Michael T. Carraghan and Beth-Ann Carraghan and grandchildren, Andrew and Eric Knauss, Bryan and Matthew Carraghan and Carissa MaDouse. Joe was preceded in death by his brother, John P. Carraghan, Jr. and sisters, Patricia Carraghan and Kathleen Barbour.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association 161 N. Clark, suite 3550 Chicago, IL 60601

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved