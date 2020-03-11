|
Joseph P. Fritzinger, 54 of Bethlehem Twp. passed away on March 10, 2020 at Alexandria Manor in Bath. Joseph was born in Allentown son of Keith A. and Elaine A. (Bley) Fritzinger. He was of the Mormon faith.
Survivors: His parent's Keith and Elaine, sisters Belinda Fritzinger and Kristen Mayor wife of Tom, niece Alexandria A. McConnell, nephew Raymond McConnell and great-niece Annissa.
Service: Memorial Service on Friday March 13, 2020 at 2PM with a calling from 1PM to 2PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem.
Contributions: In his memory to Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints c/o the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020