Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
St. Anne's Catholic Church
450 Washington Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Joseph P. Holzer


1926 - 2019
Joseph P. Holzer Obituary
Joseph P. Holzer, 93, of Moravian Village, Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Bethlehem on March 15, 1926, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Theresa (Hochwarter) Holzer. He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (Smollinger) Holzer; they were married for 72 years.

Joe was a 1944 graduate of Bethlehem Tech. He was a WWII Veteran having served with the U.S. Army Air Corps 5th Airforce. He retired from Lehigh University in 1988 where he was an Administrative Assistant in the Computing Center for 18 years. He had previously sold automobiles and worked for the post office. Joe was an accomplished singer and part of the MORA chorus for 25 years. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Nancy Huntington & her companion Thomas Jones and Joan Christianson & her husband Peter; grandchildren, John Huntington, Ellen Fohl & her husband Brandon, and Jeffrey Christianson; great grandson, Wilder Lee Fohl; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Holzer.

Viewing hours will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, 18017. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019
