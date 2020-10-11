Joseph P. Kugler, 98, a lifetime resident of Hellertown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on October 8, 2020. He was the husband of Helen M. (Rayni) Kugler. He was the son of the late Anton and Elizabeth (Rheinforth) Kugler. Joe was a graduate of Hellertown High. Following his graduation, he served his country honorably as a Signalman in the Army during WWII. Following his service, he returned to Hellertown and worked as a technician in the Homer Research Center for the former Bethlehem Steel Company for 40 years until retiring in 1987. Joe was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Hellertown. He was also a member of the Dewey Fire Company, the Hellertown Legion, and the Senior Center. While his children were growing up, he coached Little League and followed them in all of their sports activities. In retirement, Joe became an avid photographer, taking photos of his grandchildren's activities. Family was the most important thing to Joe. Along with his wife, Joe is survived by his children: Kathleen, of Topeka, KS, Marie, wife of Patrick Landon of Bethlehem, James of Hellertown, Fred and his wife Lee Ann of Gilbertsville, David and his wife Lisa of Allentown, and Thomas and his wife Mary of Jim Thorpe. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Patricia Ann Kugler who passed in March.
All are invited to a viewing from 9-10 on Thursday at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest in Hellertown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1408 Easton Rd., Hellertown, PA 18055. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
