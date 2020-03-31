Home

Joseph P. Mondrick Obituary
Joseph P. Mondrick, 69, of Coplay, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hopsital-Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of Loretta E. (Gibson) Mondrick. Born on March 13, 1951, he was the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Harakal) Mondrick.

Joe graduated from Whitehall HS in 1969, proudly served in the US Navy 1969-73, and graduated with a BA in History from Kutztown University 1981.

In addition to his wife, Loretta, he is survived by son, Ian, husband of Chelsea; grandson Liam; sisters, Barbara Torba and Monica Karpowicz (Don); and brother Peter (Kathy). He was predeceased by sister Dora Marchetti. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society c/o the funeral home or online at

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/donate. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020
