Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph P. Ondush Jr. Obituary
Joseph P. Ondush, Jr.

Joseph P. Ondush, Jr. 74 years of North Catasauqua, went home to be with his wife Mary Ellen Ondush on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph P. and Cora M. (Felchock) Ondush.

Joseph loved being outdoors spending time with his family and friends while doing yard work and listening to music.

He is survived his daughters Lisa M., Corrine M. and Angela M. Ondush, sister Dolores and husband Dennis McGonigle. Predeceased by sister RoseMarie Rodriquez.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday June 21, 2019 at the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Call from 10:00am till 11:00am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bible Baptist Church, 511 Farmington Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
