|
|
Joseph P. Polaha, 91, died peacefully on the morning of Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Allentown. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Brezina) Polaha. He was the loving husband of the late Theresa (Stubits) Polaha who preceded him in death on December 25, 2013.
Joe was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Church in Allentown where he also attended elementary and middle school. He graduated in 1945 from Allentown Central Catholic High School where he was a member of the 1945 State Championship basketball team. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Washington, D.C. He played minor league baseball for the St. Louis Browns organization until a shoulder injury brought him back to his family and his sweetheart to settle down in Allentown. Joe and Tessie were married on November 4, 1950 and shared 63 years together with their ever growing family. Joe was devoted husband who held many different jobs, most recently as a milk truck driver for Freeman's Dairy. He retired in 1992 and enjoyed spending his retirement years with his wife playing Scrabble, completing crossword (and other) puzzles, going out to eat and watching his grandkids. Joe was a fantastic athlete who excelled at many sports including basketball, baseball, bowling and golf. He always enjoyed participating in golf outings with his children, even as recently as this past October. He was a loving father that had so much pride and adoration for his family and supported his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Joe also enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, listening to polkas, working on cars or having a drink at St. John's, St. Nick's or more recently, American Legion Post 367, Fullerton, PA. Leaving his family home on Fullerton Avenue in April 2019, he moved in with his granddaughter, Kelly, who quickly became his new "sweetheart", loving confidant, and personal chauffer and caregiver.
Survivors: Joe is survived by four sons, Thomas P. and wife, Connie, of Allentown, Joseph P. and wife, Frances, of Allentown, Paul M. and wife, Lisa, of Allentown, Michael P. and wife, Doreen, of Newport, CA; one daughter, Janice M. Myers and husband, Andrew, of Breinigsville; one brother, William Polaha ("Wild Willy") and wife, Dorothy, of Coplay; one brother-in-law, Edward Kametz of Whitehall; one sister-in-law, Jackie Stubits of Fernandina Beach, FL; four grandsons, Thomas Polaha (Tara), Brian Polaha (Selene), Nathan Myers and Luke Myers; seven granddaughters, Rachel Moore (Kevin), Christine Kane (Sean), Amanda Polaha, Kelly Polaha (with whom he resided), Megan Polaha, Victoria Polaha and Rebecca Polaha and eight great-grandchildren, Thomas J. Polaha, Tyler Polaha, Brayden Polaha, Holden Polaha, Ellyn Moore, Liam Moore, Teagan Moore and Clare Kane. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two sisters Dorothy Lichman and Mary Kametz. Services: Catholic Mass, Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Slovak Church, 924 N. Front St., Allentown. Arrangements by Kohut Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Slovak Church or American Legion Post 367, Fullerton, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019