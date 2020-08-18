Joseph P. Stanton, Jr., 78 of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Sandra (Binder) Stanton. Born in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Joseph P. Sr. and Mary (Keihm) Stanton. He was a construction project manager before retiring. He was a member of Emmaus Lions Club and a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.



Survivors: wife, Sandra; son, Joseph P. Stanton, III and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Lisa Lightner and husband, Dan; three grandchildren; stepson, Andy Samuels; stepdaughter, Cynthia Samuels Venkler and husband, Danny; two step grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Marie (Dauksha) Stanton; granddaughter, Mary Stanton.



Calling hours will be held 6:00 to 7:30 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Graveside services 11:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery 2320 Locust Gap Highway, Mt. Carmel, PA 17851.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's memory may be made to Devereux Cares PTO, 600 Boot Rd., Downingtown, PA 19335



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store