1/1
JOSEPH PAUL HEHN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Paul Hehn, 88, of Hellertown, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill. Joe was born in Reading, on Dec.12,1931 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Kocan). Joseph attended Notre Dame University as an education major and completed his degree at Fordham University. Joe's first teaching assignment was at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Elementary School – Bronx, NY. He later taught at various Catholic elementary schools in PA. He also worked as the public relations director for the former Ritter-Berger Inc. – Allentown. Joseph also taught courses on old time radio at Muhlenberg College and Cedar Crest College. Joe was known by many as "Captain Radio". He was an honorary member of Broadcast Pioneers of America. Joseph made numerous guest appearances on radio stations throughout PA for 24 years talking about radio's "Golden Age" of programs. He made at least 135 trips per year to area nursing homes presenting musical shows on old time radio. During these years, Joe had made almost 5000 appearances in over 200 nursing homes from Philadelphia to Scranton. Joseph was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, Hellertown. He was an avid enthusiast and lifelong follower of Notre Dame football.

SURVIVORS: Siblings: Dolores Hehn of Shillington, PA, Robert Hehn (Dianne) of Audubon, PA and James Hehn of Shillington, PA; sister-in-law: Anita Hehn of Ocala FL; nieces and nephews; friend: Manuel DeCeia of Bethlehem. Joe is predeceased by brother: Paul.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9 to 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Church, 1408 Easton Rd, Hellertown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Gertrude's Cemetery – Lebanon, PA. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 18055.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved