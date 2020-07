Joseph was an amazing man. He loved with his whole heart, his kindness was endless, his generosity immeasurable!!! Though I wasn’t his daughter he treated me like one. He was so good to me and will be forever lovingly remember and sadly missed.❤



I am so sorry Dawn & Joe for your loss. I know how deeply you both loved him and immensely he loved yous back !! Hold on to those memories to make you smile. I am praying for you and your families!!❤

Kelly Martinez

Friend