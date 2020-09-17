Joseph Prisaznik, 87, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Evangeline R. (Lentz) Prisaznik. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary September 25th. Joseph was born in Old Zionsville a son of the late Jacob and Mary (Halaji) Prisaznik. He was a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1951. Joseph was the former owner of Clear Flow Plumbing and Heating for 50 years before he retired in 1999. He was a member of the Allentown Master's Plumber Association where he served as the treasurer for many years. He was a member of Jordan Martin Lodge F. & A.M. # 673, Rajah Temple, and the Oriental Band which he was President of in 1986. Joseph attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Allentown. He was a Lifelong member of the Mount Allen Hunting Association.
Survivors: Wife; children, Eileen Westwood and her husband Steve of GA, Michael Prisaznik and his wife Pamela of Allentown, Barry Prisaznik and his wife Julie of Allentown, Lisa Peters and her husband Rex of Lenhartsville; brother, George Prisaznik of CA; grandchildren, Courtney, Jessica, Kimberly, Beth Westwood, Emily and Hannah Prisaznik, Sarah, Christian and Hali Prisaznik, Kiona and Cierra Peters; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Maverick. He was predeceased by his siblings, Frank, Michael, Mary, Nicholas, and Helen.
Services: Call 9:00- 10:00 A.M. Monday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. A funeral service and masonic service to celebrate Joseph's Life will be private at the convenience of his family. Interment will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Shriners' Hospital for Children- Ladders of Smiles 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140.