Joseph R. Dlugos, Jr., 70, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 04, 2019, at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton. Born in Allentown, on May 24, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Sr. and Theresa (Minarovic) Dlugos. After graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1966, Joe honorably served in the United States Army during Vietnam. During his military service, Joe served at the world–renowned Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC. He continued his education at Penn State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Joe's successful career as an electrical engineer began in 1973 with Fuller Co. After a brief stint with Hershey Chocolate Co., he returned to the former Fuller Co., now FLSmidth, where he was the chief engineer, before retiring in 2009. A life member of the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, Joe was an avid hunter, enjoyed beekeeping, horseback riding, and winemaking. He was a member of St. John The Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Whitehall. Survivors: In addition to his lifelong hunting buddies, Jim, Doug, and Rocky, he is survived by aunts and uncles; and cousins. Services: A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Joe to the , 150 Monumental Road, Bala Cnywyd, PA 19004.