Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity E.C. Church
4647 Lehigh Drive (Berlinsville)
Walnutport, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity E.C. Church
4647 Lehigh Drive (Berlinsville)
Walnutport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Moyer Sr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. Moyer Sr. Obituary
Joseph R. Moyer, Sr., 79, of Walnutport, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Wanda Sue (Davis) Moyer. Born in Allentown, January 14, 1940, Joseph was the son of the late Stephen and Althea Melba (Furst) Moyer. He was employed as a line operator at Lehigh Valley Dairy for 25 years before retiring in 2002. Joseph was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, (Berlinsville) Walnutport.

Survivors: Children, Joseph R. Moyer, Jr. of Walnutport, Kenneth L. Moyer of Alburtis, Tricia L. Brzezinski and her husband, Kurt of Macungie; granddaughters, Madison E. Brzezinski, Hope L. Brzezinski, Karis L. Brzezinski; predeceased by a brother, Stephen Moyer.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Trinity E.C. Church, 4647 Lehigh Drive (Berlinsville) Walnutport with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Schira officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 7:00 pm. – 8:30 pm. Monday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville and 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Tuesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity E.C. Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now