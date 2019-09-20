|
Joseph R. Moyer, Sr., 79, of Walnutport, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Wanda Sue (Davis) Moyer. Born in Allentown, January 14, 1940, Joseph was the son of the late Stephen and Althea Melba (Furst) Moyer. He was employed as a line operator at Lehigh Valley Dairy for 25 years before retiring in 2002. Joseph was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, (Berlinsville) Walnutport.
Survivors: Children, Joseph R. Moyer, Jr. of Walnutport, Kenneth L. Moyer of Alburtis, Tricia L. Brzezinski and her husband, Kurt of Macungie; granddaughters, Madison E. Brzezinski, Hope L. Brzezinski, Karis L. Brzezinski; predeceased by a brother, Stephen Moyer.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Trinity E.C. Church, 4647 Lehigh Drive (Berlinsville) Walnutport with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Schira officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 7:00 pm. – 8:30 pm. Monday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville and 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Tuesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity E.C. Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019