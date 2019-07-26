|
It's just been two years last month, that you're gone, but never forgotten. Today, your birthday, I will miss the wonderful times we shared in celebrating it, with family and friends. "Since you've been gone", my heart remains broken... Not a day goes by that I don't think of you, talk to you, or just cry... I so miss your presence. From the night we met, I knew you were the one... And I have not stopped loving you since. You so lovingly told me I was your soulmate.
"Always and forever"
Your loving wife, Jane
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019