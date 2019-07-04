Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Mary's Church
122 Union Street
Catasauqua, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
122 Union Street
Catasauqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sommer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Sommer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. Sommer Obituary
Joseph R. Sommer, 61, of Whitehall, PA. passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jean (Sharkazy) Sommer. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of Joseph G. and Patricia Sommer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 122 Union Street Catasauqua, PA 18032, calling hours from 9:00-11:15AM. Father John Krivak will be the celebrant. Interment to follow the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent directly to St. Mary's Church. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.