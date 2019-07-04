|
Joseph R. Sommer, 61, of Whitehall, PA. passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jean (Sharkazy) Sommer. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of Joseph G. and Patricia Sommer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 122 Union Street Catasauqua, PA 18032, calling hours from 9:00-11:15AM. Father John Krivak will be the celebrant. Interment to follow the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent directly to St. Mary's Church. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019