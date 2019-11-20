|
|
Joseph R. Zodel, 87, of Allentown passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley. He is the husband of Shirley M. (Spohn) Zodel. He was the son of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Hartzell) Zodel.
He was employed at Bell of PA for 35 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Masons Lehigh Lodge #0326, a member of the Rajah Shrine of Reading and also a member of Lehigh Valley Pioneers Club. He also served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a UDT (Frogmen).
Survivors: In addition to his wife of 65 years; sons Robert J. Zodel of West Lawn, Royce H. (Dianne) Zodel of Altoona, daughters; Renee C. Zodel of Reading and Rita S. (David) Samuels of Allentown. Four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by a son Rick D. Zodel and one grandson.
He will be buried at sea by the Navy Seals - Services will be private under the direction of Judd-Beville Funeral Home. Please share memories and online expressions at jbcares.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019