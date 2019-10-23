Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace Church Bethlehem
521 E Locust St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace Church Bethlehem
521 E Locust St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Strode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Roger Strode


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Roger Strode, husband of Jeanne Finch Strode, of Bethlehem, PA passed away October 21, 2019 at his residence. Born November 11, 1932, in Magnolia, Illinois, the son of Martha and Joseph Strode. Roger attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, where he met his future wife, Jeanne Finch. He served three years in the U.S. Army, serving as an instructor in the Army Security Agency school. He graduated with Honors from the University of Illinois, with a BS and MS in Engineering. He worked for 25 years with Ingersoll-Rand, serving in Management of three Divisions, both domestic and international. Roger retired from Engineering Management with Roller Bearing Corporation of America in 1998. He was a past member and officer of the American Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He also was a past member and officer in several Lions Clubs, as well as the Kiwanis Club. He was named Hartsville, SC, Kiwanian of the year in 2002. He was a member of Grace Church Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Roger is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne Strode of Bethlehem, PA; sister Janet Pritts of Bloomington, IL; three daughters, Cynthia J. Magnussen and husband Richard of Avon, CT, Stephanie Kelley and husband Scott and Karen Arnold and husband Richard both of Bethlehem; son, Christopher Strode, USAF Ret., and wife Dawn, of Sumter, SC; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 E Locust St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRABUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Rodger's memory to Grace Church Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now