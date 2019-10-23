|
Joseph Roger Strode, husband of Jeanne Finch Strode, of Bethlehem, PA passed away October 21, 2019 at his residence. Born November 11, 1932, in Magnolia, Illinois, the son of Martha and Joseph Strode. Roger attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, where he met his future wife, Jeanne Finch. He served three years in the U.S. Army, serving as an instructor in the Army Security Agency school. He graduated with Honors from the University of Illinois, with a BS and MS in Engineering. He worked for 25 years with Ingersoll-Rand, serving in Management of three Divisions, both domestic and international. Roger retired from Engineering Management with Roller Bearing Corporation of America in 1998. He was a past member and officer of the American Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He also was a past member and officer in several Lions Clubs, as well as the Kiwanis Club. He was named Hartsville, SC, Kiwanian of the year in 2002. He was a member of Grace Church Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Roger is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne Strode of Bethlehem, PA; sister Janet Pritts of Bloomington, IL; three daughters, Cynthia J. Magnussen and husband Richard of Avon, CT, Stephanie Kelley and husband Scott and Karen Arnold and husband Richard both of Bethlehem; son, Christopher Strode, USAF Ret., and wife Dawn, of Sumter, SC; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 E Locust St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRABUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Rodger's memory to Grace Church Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019