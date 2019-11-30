|
Joseph S. Horwath, 83, of Springfield Twp. died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of Anita L. (Strauss) Horwath. He was born in Hellertown on October 23, 1936 to the late Joseph C. and Mary (Ungerean) Horwath. He served our country faithfully in the US Army. Joseph worked in the Horticulture Dept. at the former Bethlehem Steel until his retirement.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 56 years; son: Joseph, Jr. (Marlene "Molly" G. Bender) of Bath.
SERVICE: Private at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019