Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
JOSEPH HORWATH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH HORWATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH S. HORWATH


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH S. HORWATH Obituary
Joseph S. Horwath, 83, of Springfield Twp. died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of Anita L. (Strauss) Horwath. He was born in Hellertown on October 23, 1936 to the late Joseph C. and Mary (Ungerean) Horwath. He served our country faithfully in the US Army. Joseph worked in the Horticulture Dept. at the former Bethlehem Steel until his retirement.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 56 years; son: Joseph, Jr. (Marlene "Molly" G. Bender) of Bath.

SERVICE: Private at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now