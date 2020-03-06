Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front Street
Allentown, PA
Joseph S. Novak

Joseph Samuel Novak, 80 of Allentown PA passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Margaret Mary (Sniscak) Novak for 53 years. He was the son of the late Joseph James and Helen (Gerber) Novak.

He was a Specialist 4th class in the Army. He worked at Fuller Company, which later became F.L. Schmidt. When he retired, he became a parts delivery driver for NAPA Auto Parts of Allentown. He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. He was an avid reader and loved doing math, logic puzzles, shuffleboard, puzzles and games. His greatest joy in life was his grandson, who always made him so proud.

Survivors: Wife Margaret, daughter – Diane and husband Keith Campbell of Arizona, grandson – Nolan, brothers – Daniel and Linda Novak of Tamaqua, Charles Novak of Tuscarora, and Sister – Karen and husband Fritz Radcliff of Allentown. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas, husband of Barbara of Allentown.

A calling time will be held on Sunday, March 8th 6-8PM and Monday, March 9th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc., 950 N. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Mass will follow Monday at 10:30AM in Saint John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, 924 N. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18102.

After mass he will be cremated and transported to Arizona for interment.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church or the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020
