Joseph S. Schultz, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in his home. He and his wife, Sharon L. (Stout) Schultz, celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on July 29. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Joseph and Bernice (Lash) Schultz. A graduate of Moravian College, he was vice president of sales at Leibensperger Transportation Sales Inc. before retiring. An active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, he served as a greeter, lawn care team member and back pack program volunteer.
Surviving with his wife, Sharon, are a daughter, Cindy Long, and husband Robert; son Michael; sisters, Susan Muenker and JoAnn Kautz; and two granddaughters, Sarah and Jessica Long.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Masks will be required and strict social distancing will be enforced. There will be a memorial service at Wesley Church announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church or St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
