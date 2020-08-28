1/1
Joseph S. Schultz
Joseph S. Schultz, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in his home. He and his wife, Sharon L. (Stout) Schultz, celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on July 29. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Joseph and Bernice (Lash) Schultz. A graduate of Moravian College, he was vice president of sales at Leibensperger Transportation Sales Inc. before retiring. An active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, he served as a greeter, lawn care team member and back pack program volunteer.

Surviving with his wife, Sharon, are a daughter, Cindy Long, and husband Robert; son Michael; sisters, Susan Muenker and JoAnn Kautz; and two granddaughters, Sarah and Jessica Long.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Masks will be required and strict social distancing will be enforced. There will be a memorial service at Wesley Church announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church or St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Praying for your to be comforted by the memories you share and the love that will always be with you.
Deb Silliman
Friend
August 27, 2020
My heart aches for all of you. He will be missed by as many as he brought smiles to!
Chris Foster
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sharon,
May God bless you and your family during this most difficult time.
Thinking of you!
Dave Siegfried
Friend
August 27, 2020
Schultz family,
Condolences to all. I worked with Joe for many years at Leibensperger Transportation Sales. Hold on to the memories of such a wonderful person. May God comfort you all during this time.
Jerry Hoffman
