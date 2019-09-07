|
|
Joseph S. Yoo, Sr., 96, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Bethlehem Manor. He was the loving husband of the late Mary M. (Dye) Yoo, who passed away Jan. 3, 2007. Joseph was born April 12, 1923 in Coplay. He was the son of the late Frank J. Yoo, Sr. and Rosalie (Haklar) Yoo. Joseph was a 1941 graduate of Coplay High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Corp during WWII. He worked as a mechanic for Modern Transfer, of Allentown. Then, he was head of the maintenance department at Bethlehem Catholic High School, where he built sets for the theatre productions until his retirement in 2005. Joseph was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, of Bethlehem, where he ushered for 35 years. He was a former member of the Coplay Legion and the Athletic Association where he played baseball, basketball and football. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and woodworker. He is deeply missed by sons, Joseph S. Yoo, Jr. and wife Susan, of Lower Nazareth Township, Dennis M. Yoo and wife Paula, of Whitehall, James "Jules" Yoo and companion Elaine Dempsey, of Hernando Beach, FL, Michael Yoo and companion Tara Muffley, of Lehighton. Grandchildren, Alexis and husband Bobby Brown, Keaton, Josh and wife Taryn, Colin, Kelsey and husband Dr. Scott Paine, and Kathryn. Great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kinley and Grayson. Sister, Mary Gilly and husband William. Pre-deceased by sisters, Ann Katzmire, Helen Barkley, Rose Ver, Elizabeth Ver, infant Mary Yoo; brothers, Charles, Stephen, John and Frank Yoo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037, followed by burial in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Calling hours will take place at Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth PA 18064 on Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday 8:30-9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 7, 2019