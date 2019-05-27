|
|
Joseph S. Kwiatek, 92, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holy Family Manor. He was the husband of the late JoAnne L. (Frost) Kwiatek. He worked at Conrail for 46 years before retiring in 1990. Born in Warrior Run, PA, he was a son of the late Felix A. and Agnes V. (Pasco) Kwiatek. He was a member of Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown. Joseph honorably served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He is survived by a son, Brandon Douglas and wife, Hillary; daughters, Adrienne Karla, wife of Christopher Holub; Deirdre Marisa, wife of Geoffrey Rogers; five grandsons, Bradley, Miles, Elias, Daniel and Joshua.Private Services arranged by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's memory may be made to Holy Family Manor 1200 Spring St, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2019