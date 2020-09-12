On Monday, August 24, 2020, Joseph "Joe" Strano of Allentown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Richmond Hill, New York, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 83 from complications due to Covid-19.



Joe was born on June 21, 1937 in Queens, New York, to Joseph and Gertrude Strano. He attended Richmond Hill High School, and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954, and served until he was honorably discharged in 1957. Over the years, Joe started and owned several businesses, and while he never got rich, he was able to cover all of the bills and the mortgage, and he never retired, working full-time until the very end.



Joe had a passion for all things automotive; he belonged to Slate Belt Mighty Mopars, loved to attend car shows, and to visit automotive museums. One of his prized possessions was his '71 Dodge Challenger.



He at one time owned and operated a small tobacco pipe shop in Ridgewood, Queens, and was said to be a very talented pipe maker, and would make handmade pipes in his shop, while customers were able to watch him through a window. He would also repair pipes in his shop, using precision tools that he invented himself, and people would send him pipes from all over the world.



Joe will be missed for his friendly and outgoing nature, his infectious smile, and his loving and generous spirit. Joe also had a great sense of humor. It was rare that he would let you get off of the phone without telling you a joke, first.



Joe had many friends and loved-ones. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph B. Strano, his mother Gertrude Strano (nee Schimenti), and his brother Albert. He is survived by his sister; his wife Patricia (nee Dowling) and his step-sons, John Rea, and Casey Rea; his first wife, Olivia (nee Rana), and their children, Joseph (Marie), Trudy (Daniel), and Mario (Elizabeth); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, so that everyone can remain safe.



