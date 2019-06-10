Joseph T. Cunningham, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Luke and Barbara (Trabel) Cunningham. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (Figura) Cunningham; they were married for 57 years. Joe was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School and La Salle College 1961. He worked for West Side Electrical Service, Inc. where he served as the Vice President for many years. Upon retirement he became the first courier for Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley. He was a member and past president of the Lehigh Valley Harmonizers and a life member of the Long Beach Island Fishing Club. He was an avid gardener and known for his cooking abilities. Joe was a parishioner of SS Simon and Jude Church, Bethlehem.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Joseph Jr. and wife Kathy and John and partner Lori Bohenek; daughters, Maria Myles and husband Rob, Ellen Schmid and husband Randy, Diane Cunningham and husband Fred Musseman and Judi Brooks; brothers, Luke and Michael Cunningham; sister, Barbara Breiner; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at SS Simon and Jude Church, 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.Memorial contributions may be made to the SS Simon and Jude Church. Please offer condolences at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary