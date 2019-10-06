|
|
Joseph T. Irelan, 73, of Allentown, PA passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg Campus. He was born in Fountain Hill, son of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Kelly) Irelan. He was the husband of Susan (Pratka) Irelan and they would have celebrated 34 years of marriage on October 12th. Joe was a retired tractor trailer driver for Allied Systems. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1967. He served in the 196th Infantry Brigade and was also an MP. Joe enjoyed traveling , music, football, going to the beach, and fixing things. Most importantly he was devoted to his family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Susan, son, Michael Irelan, daughters, Kellyann Moser and husband Paul, Kimberly Irelan, Julia Irelan, and Tammy Sweet, and 10 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his 3 brothers.
A viewing will be held from 9-11am on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a service at 11am. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA
Memorial contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019