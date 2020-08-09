1/
Joseph T. Sodl, 77, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Sandra C. (Barter) Sodl, who passed on July 29, 2010. Born September 14, 1942 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Joseph T. and Helen M. (Gaczor) Sodl. Joseph had a career in maintenance for many years. He was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Coplay and was active in the retreats, Men of Malvern. Joseph was an avid New York Yankees, Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys, and Notre Dame fan. Survivors: sons, Thomas, Michael and his wife, Cheri, and Edward; daughters, Annmarie Sodl and Marybeth Gendron; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, Anthony and his wife, Ann; sisters, Mary Catherine Sodl and Helen Smith and her husband, George; and sister-in-law, Linda Barter. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter R.C. Church, 4 S. 5th St., Coplay. Family and friends may call Thursday from 9 – 10:00 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Helwig Diabetes Center for Children or Family Pillars Hospice in loving memory of Joseph.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peter R.C. Church
