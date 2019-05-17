Joseph Tobin, 80 of Bethlehem passed away on May 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Rita Tobin. Joe was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Tobin. Joe worked at Grainger's for 35 years as a Manager. Joe was an Army Veteran. He was a lifetime West Side Bethlehem Republican club member. He enjoyed golfing with his wife Rita and trips to Atlantic City. He was a Notre Dame, NY Mets and NY Giants fan. Joe is survived by his son Joseph, daughters Deirdre Italiani and her husband Michael, Dorothy Tobin, Mary Shields, Kathy Cruz and her husband Nick,and Kelly Tobin; grandchildren Chelsea and husband Tyler, Patrick, Ryan, Connor, Michael, Domenic, Kani, Niko and Dario and great grandchild Kyrin. In addition to his wife of 49 years, Joe was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Torlincasi, grandson Nickolas Cruz and son in law Bill Shields.Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday May 20, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm in the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be offered to St. Luke's Hospice House, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary