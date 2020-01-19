|
Joseph Todak, 98, of Allentown, passed away Jan. 7 at ManorCare Health Services. Born in Heckscherville, PA, he was the son of the late George and Helen (Sisock) Todak and the husband of Joyce, to whom he was married for 70 years.
Joseph served in the Navy as a signalman during WWII. He obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree at Columbia University and spent many years in his retirement producing paintings and sculptures that can be found across households in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.
In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his daughter Susan of Allentown, PA; his sons Gary, of Allentown, PA; Robert, of Miami, Fla., and James and his wife Deborah, of Easton, PA; and his granddaughters Alexandra Gillespie and her husband Christopher of Haddon Township, NJ, and Heather Knight and her husband Jonathan of Pasadena, Calif.
Please send donations to , 225 N Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Private services were held at Robert C. Weir Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020