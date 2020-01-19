Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Todak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Todak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Todak Obituary
Joseph Todak, 98, of Allentown, passed away Jan. 7 at ManorCare Health Services. Born in Heckscherville, PA, he was the son of the late George and Helen (Sisock) Todak and the husband of Joyce, to whom he was married for 70 years.

Joseph served in the Navy as a signalman during WWII. He obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree at Columbia University and spent many years in his retirement producing paintings and sculptures that can be found across households in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his daughter Susan of Allentown, PA; his sons Gary, of Allentown, PA; Robert, of Miami, Fla., and James and his wife Deborah, of Easton, PA; and his granddaughters Alexandra Gillespie and her husband Christopher of Haddon Township, NJ, and Heather Knight and her husband Jonathan of Pasadena, Calif.

Please send donations to , 225 N Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Private services were held at Robert C. Weir Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -