Joseph L. Tognoli, 79, of N. Catasauqua, passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 18, 2019. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Margaret (Molchany) Tognoli.Joe was best known in the community for his generous spirit and positive attitude. He loved life. No matter what challenges laid ahead, each day began with Joe's declaration, "What a beautiful day!" The Energizer Bunny (as his family called him) was active for over 45 years in the Catasauqua Area Lions Club serving various capacities on the board; president of the Catasauqua Community Partnership; and organized and ran the Catasauqua J4 Celebrations with his friend, Bill Albert. He was a member of the Mack Ski Club, a Legionnaire at the Catasauqua American Legion, Post 215, and a former member of the Catasauqua American Legion Drum and Bugle Corp.In the early 60's Joe owned and operated Julie's Restaurant in Allentown with his wife, Sylvia and later was an employee at Mack Trucks until his retirement. He honorably served in the Army and Army Reserves from Oct. 1960 – July 1966. Joe leaves a hole in the hearts of his wife of 57 years, Sylvia (Yale); daughters Karen Rossi and husband Stephen and Julie Smisko and husband Chip; and his adoring grandchildren Brian Schaffer and wife Kayla, Phillip Schaffer, Jessica Rossi and Alex Rossi. Through them his commitment to integrity, community service and sense of humor will live on. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to either Catasauqua Area Lions Club c/o Bob Keenan, 1501 Washington St., Catasauqua, PA 18032 or Catasauqua Food Bank, 527 Front St., Catasauqua, PA 18032. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is handling the arrangements. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019