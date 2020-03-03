|
Joseph W. Harden, Jr., 82, of Salisbury Township, peacefully passed away at home, while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 01, 2020. He was the husband of the late Beverly Ann (Schaadt) Harden, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2001. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Hope (Fuller) Harden. For more than 60 years, Joe was a professional auto body technician and worked at various auto body shops throughout the Lehigh Valley. Truly an automobile enthusiast, he loved restoring cars and attending car shows. Survivors: Joe is survived by his five daughters, Deborah Mount and her fiancé, Leslie Hartzell, of Slatington, Terry Kunkle, of Bethlehem, Deborah Harden, of Pen Argyl, Lisa Harden, of Hanover Township, and Kelly Gaston, of Salisbury Township; a son, Richard Millheim and his wife, Maria, of Bethlehem; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Beverly Ann, he was predeceased by two sisters, Janet Ann Ecker and Joanne Harden. Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 05, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Bushkill Township.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020