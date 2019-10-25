|
|
Joseph "Butch" Weber, 68, of Whitehall, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown.
Born on June 6, 1951, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr., and Margaret G. (Meyer) Weber.
He was a 1969 graduate of Whitehall High School.
Joseph was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church of Coplay.
He worked in maintenance for the Modern Pants Factory and local banks. He was also employed at Imperial Countertops until his retirement.
Joe is most well-known for his musical talents. Joe established the Top Hats Orchestra at the age of 14. In 1977, he added sax/clarinet and trumpet. His sister, Sue Rabenold, joined on vocals to form the Joe Weber Orchestra. His orchestra and his vocal talents are extremely admired. His Thursday and Friday night polka jams at the Edelweiss Haus, Paulie's, Northampton VFW, and Coplay Saengerbund were enjoyed by people of all ages. Joe also directed the Saint Peter's Adult Choir and Coplay Saengerbund Choirs for over 25 years. He and his phenomenal musical talents have entertained audiences for more than half a century. We will miss hearing one of the greatest button box/accordion players to have graced this earth. He's now playing with his dad and all the angel's in Heaven's band!
Joseph is survived by sons, Joseph Weber, III, Coplay; and Daniel Weber, Coplay; sister, Suzanne Rabenold and husband, Ron, Coplay; and companion Clara Glover. He is also survived by Gail (Ritter) Weber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in St. Peter's R.C.C., 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 28, from 6 PM to 8 PM and Tuesday, October, 29, from 8 AM to 9:30 AM in Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Peter's Cemetery, Coplay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to The or St. Peter's Adult Choir c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded a
www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019