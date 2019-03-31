Home

Joseph Younger

Joe, Today it is a year since you passed away. Seems like yesterday. I miss our trips to Promise Land, sitting on the bench at the Lower Lake watching for eagle. Driving around looking for deer, bear and wild turkeys. Visiting with friends and family. We always stopped at Rangers Inn to eat. Remember when you left your Korean hat there and seven months later when we went back the waitress handed you your hat? Thank you for everything. I will always remember our trips to Canada. Love you then, love you now, love you always.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019
