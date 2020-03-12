|
|
Josephine B. Curmaci of Taylor, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Nothing was left unsaid as she was surrounded and held tightly by her loving family.
Josephine graduated from Scranton Technical High School and worked for many years as a quality control inspector at Consolidated Molding Products in Scranton. She took pride in the fact that she was handpicked for the position and loved being the boss! However, the job she held closest to her heart was helping to raise her grandson Brett, always assisting him with his schoolwork and supporting him in anything he set out to accomplish.
Jo had a creative flair, which she passed on to her daughter, Barbara, and son, Vince. She loved to paint ceramics, sew her own clothing, bake and cook the best everything and design floral arrangements. She embraced technology, learning to use iPads and smartphones and was constantly asking Google to look up recipes or health remedies and to play her favorite Bruno Mars songs.
Josephine also enjoyed bus trips to Foxwoods Casino in CT for high stakes bingo and frequent trips to Wind Creek in Bethlehem for the free Bloody Mary's and the hope of a big slots win. She loved movies, shopping to build her clothing collection, and always making sure to go out to eat after every outing.
There was no love greater than the love Josephine had for her son, daughter, and grandchildren. Her daughter constantly and lovingly cared for her through the good days and the bad, the two of them enjoying every moment of their time together. Josephine loved celebrating every occasion and holiday, and cherished any moment of togetherness, whether it be watching Lifetime movies from her La-Z-Boy or spending a day outside in her son's beautiful gardens. Her most favorite thing was spending time with the people she loved and laughing about a lifetime full of memories.
Josephine was a beautiful woman inside and out, and touched the lives of so many. She was an amazing friend, aunt, grandmother, and mother, and will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Survivors: daughter Barbara Curmaci Mathews, Whitehall, son Dr. Vincent Curmaci, DDS (Anna Striano), Bethlehem, grandsons Brett Mathews, Whitehall, Matthew Curmaci, Bethlehem and granddaughter Alisa Curmaci, Philadelphia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving friends she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Koziol, Scranton, PA, sisters Carolyn Pawloski and Veronica Flowers, both of Scranton, PA, Ann Cummings, Clarks Summit, PA, Mildred Orloski, Newtown, CT and Elizabeth Slesinski, Fairfield, CT and her brothers Henry Koziol and Stanley Koziol, both of Scranton, PA, Terry Koziol, Fairfield, CT, John Koziol, Dunmore, PA and Joseph Koziol, Alexandria, VA.
A prayer service will be offered by Rev. Fr. John F. Rother at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, where her family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions honoring Josephine may be made to one of her favorite charities; VFW – Department of Kansas 115 SW Gage Boulevard Topeka, KS 66606; of the Lehigh Valley 2121 City Line Road Bethlehem, PA 18017; St. Jude Shrine 308 N Paca Street Baltimore, MD 21201
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020