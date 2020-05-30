Josephine D. Taglioli, 89, of South Whitehall Township, passed away from natural causes on May 27, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the loving wife of the late Emery Q. Taglioli, whom she married on November 21, 1953. Born in Summit Hill, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Stella (Castagnera) DeCal. Josephine was a 1948 graduate of Allentown High School. Prior to her marriage, Josephine was a clerical worker at the former Bell Telephone, Allentown. Thereafter, she lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. Josephine was a devoted member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. She was also a long-time member of the Allentown Italian Club and its ladies bowling league, as well as Lehigh Country Club and its ladies golf league. In addition to bowling and golf, she loved cooking, playing cards, and knitting – always to the backdrop of a familiar Frank Sinatra melody. Moments shared in "Nona's" kitchen, enjoying and learning her secret Italian recipes, will forever be cherished by family.
Survivors: Sons, Attorney Quintes D. Taglioli and his wife Cynthia of Allentown and Anthony J. Taglioli of Orefield; Daughters, Lisa Butz of Orefield and Gina wife of Mark Demchyk of Sinking Spring; Brother, Ronald DeCal and his wife JoAnn of Whitehall; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister Lenora Hirschel.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Survivors: Sons, Attorney Quintes D. Taglioli and his wife Cynthia of Allentown and Anthony J. Taglioli of Orefield; Daughters, Lisa Butz of Orefield and Gina wife of Mark Demchyk of Sinking Spring; Brother, Ronald DeCal and his wife JoAnn of Whitehall; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister Lenora Hirschel.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.