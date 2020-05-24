Josephine E. Druckenmiller
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine E. Druckenmiller, 93, of Allentown, PA; formerly of Catasauqua, PA passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown, PA. Born March 19, 1927 in Northampton, PA she was the daughter of the late Harvey Lerch and the late Bessie (Smoyer) Lerch. She was the wife of the late Raymond Druckenmiller with whom she would have celebrated 68 years of marriage this May 17, 2020.

Josephine was a homemaker caring for her family most of her life and a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Northampton, PA. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Rose Croix Chapter #235, Catasauqua, PA. Josephine also volunteered her time at the Phoebe Home Gift Shop, Allentown, PA for over 25 years.

Surviving are sons, Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Druckenmiller and wife Narda of Waynesboro, PA and Thomas E. Druckenmiller and wife Margaret of Fogelsville, PA; sister, Mae H. Kolb of Allentown, PA; 5 Grandchildren: Nathan and wife Kara Druckenmiller, Rachel Druckenmiller, Rebecca and husband Daniel Richman, Amanda Druckenmiller and Andrew Druckenmiller. 4 Great-Grandchildren: Landon, Louis, Abigail and Emily. She was predeceased by siblings Howard Sr., Daniel, Dorothy and Mazie.

Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Zion Stone Church Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's U.C.C. Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Please knows that my prayers are with you all in this time of grief. We the Fields Family, St John's UCC and Christ Church will pray for you and ask God's blessings to be upon you
Tony Fields
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved