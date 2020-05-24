Josephine E. Druckenmiller, 93, of Allentown, PA; formerly of Catasauqua, PA passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown, PA. Born March 19, 1927 in Northampton, PA she was the daughter of the late Harvey Lerch and the late Bessie (Smoyer) Lerch. She was the wife of the late Raymond Druckenmiller with whom she would have celebrated 68 years of marriage this May 17, 2020.
Josephine was a homemaker caring for her family most of her life and a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Northampton, PA. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Rose Croix Chapter #235, Catasauqua, PA. Josephine also volunteered her time at the Phoebe Home Gift Shop, Allentown, PA for over 25 years.
Surviving are sons, Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Druckenmiller and wife Narda of Waynesboro, PA and Thomas E. Druckenmiller and wife Margaret of Fogelsville, PA; sister, Mae H. Kolb of Allentown, PA; 5 Grandchildren: Nathan and wife Kara Druckenmiller, Rachel Druckenmiller, Rebecca and husband Daniel Richman, Amanda Druckenmiller and Andrew Druckenmiller. 4 Great-Grandchildren: Landon, Louis, Abigail and Emily. She was predeceased by siblings Howard Sr., Daniel, Dorothy and Mazie.
Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Zion Stone Church Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's U.C.C. Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.