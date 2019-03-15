Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Josephine E.Helm of the Phoebe Home in Allentown passed away on March 11, 2019. She was 93 years old. Born in Lancaster, Josephine was the daughter of the late Warren and Sarah (Pfautz) Evans. She was a graduate of McCaskey High School in Lancaster. Josephine retired after 20 years as an assistant Registrar at Cedar Crest College in Allentown.Josephine is survived by her son David Helm, husband of Ellen Bertman of Hamilton, NJ and her daughter Martha Bergman, wife of William Bergman of Blandon, PA, a sister Romaine Aulenbach of Glen Arm, MD and a brother Warren Evans, Jr. of Lancaster, PA and her grandchildren Zachary Helm; Lillian Helm; Benjamin Chapman, husband of Elizabeth Chapman; Daniel Chapman; Sarah Bergman and Elizabeth Bergman.Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comContributions may be made in her memory to the Phoebe Home, Inc., 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2019
