Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church
6401 Vera Cruz Rd.
Zionsville, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church
6401 Vera Cruz Rd.
Zionsville, PA
Josephine E. McElroy Obituary
Josephine E. McElroy, 82, of Breinigsville, passed away peacefully January 27, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ronald M. McElroy, Sr. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Hilda (Arnold) Moyer. Josephine worked for Weaver Gems and Minerals and later for Rodale for many years before retiring. She was a member of Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church. Josephine is survived by her sons, Ronald M. McElroy, Jr. and wife Cynthia of Alburtis and Rick A. McElroy and wife Tracey of Hereford; daughter, Cheryl E. wife of David Heckman of Emmaus; brother, Marvin Moyer of Coopersburg; sister, Anna Mae Fear of McDonald, OH; grandchildren, Carrie, Erin, Kacie, Andrew, Jason, Justin, Gavin, Steven, Allison, and Kaitlin; great grandchildren, Jacob, Lily, Ava, Colton, and Briana. Funeral Services will be held on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church, 6401 Vera Cruz Rd., Zionsville, PA 18092. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
