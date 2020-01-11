Home

Josephine J. Derr

Josephine J. Derr, 81, of Trexlertown, passed away Friday January 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lynn R. Derr. Born in Macungie, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Dey) Fegley. She was employed at Knoll Furniture for many years before she retired. She enjoyed going to bingo.

She is survived by her children, Donald, Theodore and Audrey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald and William. She was predeceased her daughters, Connie Hregician, Brenda Smoyer, and Susan Derr.

Services: Private. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020
