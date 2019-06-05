Josephine K. Utsch, 82 years of Center Valley, passed away under Hospice care at her daughter's home on June 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Utsch who died in 1990 and was the mother of the late Robert J. Utsch who died in 2018.Born in Bath, PA she was the daughter of the late Teofil and Angela (Kosik) Korich. She graduated from William Allen High School. Jo worked in the engineering department of Bell Telephone Co. for 37 ½ years, retiring in December 1992. She enjoyed traveling, needlepoint, and especially spending time with family. Survivors: Daughter, Cynthia Utsch-Formanek and her husband Joseph; Daughter-in-law, Sharon (Swab) Utsch; Grandchildren, Christina (Utsch) Cope and her husband, Daniel; LT. Jonathan Formanek and his wife Sandra (Rosati); Bryanna Formanek; Ryan Utsch; and beautiful Great- Grandchildren Harper Mae Cope and Emma Rose Formanek; Sister, Jennie Wessier; Brothers, Frank Korich and Stephen Korich and wife JoAnn.Services: 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St, Allentown. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.Donations: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to SpiritTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice (in memo, Hospice Unit), 402 West Chew St., Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary