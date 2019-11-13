|
Josephine "Josie" L. (Fackenthal) McConnell, of Woxall, PA; died on November 11, 2019
She was the loving wife for 40 years of the late Frederick W McConnell who died July 27, 2010.
Josie was born February 21, 1934 in Palmer Township (Easton, PA} to the late George W. and the late Elva L.(Laubach) Fackenthal.
She graduated from Wilson Borough High School, Easton, PA. in 1952 where she played trombone in the High School Band and Orchestra and also in the former Earl Held's All Girl Band, Easton. Josie attended Churchman's Business College, Easton for 2 years and was employed as a Secretary in the Purchasing Department by the Dixie Cup Co., Wilson Borough, PA for 28 years.
She was baptized and confirmed in the First Methodist Church, 2nd. Street, Easton. On April 10, 1949. Josie became a charter member of the Palmer Township Community Moravian Church where she taught Sunday School, served on the Christian Education Committee and board of Elders. She was currently a member of the Perkiomenville Mennonite Church, Perkiomenville, PA
On June 27, 1970 she married Frederick W. McConnell; professor of Philosophy at Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA. Together they operated McConnell's Orchard growing and selling strawberries, peaches, apples and sweet corn, grown on the 80 acre McConnell's family farm in Woxall. Frederick and Josephine had placed the McConnell farm into a farm preservation program..
She is survived by her late sister, Geraldine Reuss', children: Robert A. Reuss and wife Edna of Tatamy, PA, Roland A.Reuss and wife Gayle of East Texas, PA, John G. Reuss of Bethlehem, PA, James G.Reuss and wife Sharon of Easton, PA, Renee A. VonSteuben and husband Rob of Pen Argyl, PA.
In addition she is also survived by her late husband's devoted nephew, Richard Rike of Freemansburg, PA
Services were held on Monday, November 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to, Palmer Township Community Moravian Church, 2901 John Street, Easton, PA 18045 or Perkiomenville Mennonite Church, PO Box 59, Perkiomenville, PA 18074
Arrangements handled by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019