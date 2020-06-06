Josephine M. (Novajovsky) Leiby, 95, of Whitehall, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Westminster Village in Allentown, Pennsylvania surrounded by her family. She was the youngest daughter (14 brothers and sisters) of the late John Novajovsky and Mary (Pramik) Novajovsky. She was predeceased by her loving husband James K. Leiby who passed away September 8, 1990 and by her daughter Bonnie L. (Lieby) Krause who passed away on March 23, 1995. Josephine was raised in Fullerton, PA and graduated from Central Catholic High School. After high school graduation, she worked as a secretary for the former Merchants National Bank for ten years and then in the accounting office of the former Allentown Hospital for twenty years; retiring in 1988. Josephine was a dedicated long time member of the Sweet Adelines International Choral Society, Lehigh Valley Chapter. She was very socially active and enjoyed bowling and dancing with her friends and family. Throughout her lifetime Josie spent many hours doing various arts and crafts projects. From crocheting to making, painting and baking ceramics, Josie always had some kind of project going on. Josephine was a lifetime member at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church in Catasauqua, PA, where she was a member of the church Alter and Rosary Society, the Church Choir. Josie was always available to offer her time at social events to raise money for many worthwhile causes. Josephine was a caring woman who always thought about the well-being of others before her own, constantly donating her time and funds whenever possible. She was friendly to all and loved life, with that wonderful smile on her face, her great sense of humor and jovial laugh she fit in and was welcomed where ever she went. She is survived by her loving grandchildren Sabrina Krause (Northampton, PA) and Aaron Krause (Whitehall, PA) as well as three great grandchildren, Nathan, Paige and Claire and son in law David Krause (Bethlehem, PA). Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to: St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church - Endowment Fund, 122 Union St, Catasauqua, PA 18032 c/o the funeral home. Services will be private with funeral arrangements being handled by The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay, Pennsylvania.



