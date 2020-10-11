Josephine M. Stocker, 97, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born on May 2, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Sadie M. (Cavote) and Michael Rotondo. She was the loving wife of the late Walter R. Stocker.
Josephine was a generous philanthropist and volunteered countless hours to her community. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, crocheting and especially loved hosting her family for holidays and picnics.
She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel G. Rotondo and sisters, Philomena Limpar, Angeline Hill, Theresa Vasko and Elizabeth Rotondo.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com