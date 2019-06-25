Home

Josephine Porcelli Obituary
96 years of age, formerly of Fullerton Village and resident of Phoebe Allentown Health Care Center, passed away June 23, 2019. Wife of the late John A. Porcelli.

Survived by sons Lawrence J. with wife Carrie, and Ronald J.; grand daughters Kayla and Leah Porcelli; nieces Janice and Karen, nephews Vic and Tommy.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall. Viewing will begin at 12 noon in Church foyer.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
